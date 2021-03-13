Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Trim Spring Training Roster, Send 7 Players to Minor Leagues

By Jim Salisbury

Phillies trim spring training roster, send 7 players to minor leagues originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies trimmed their spring training roster Saturday by sending seven players to the minor leagues.

The group includes left-handed pitchers Kyle Dohy, Bailey Falter and Damon Jones, right-handed pitchers Mauricio Llovera, Adonis Medina and Francisco Morales and outfielder Simon Muzziotti.

All seven players are on the 40-man roster so they were technically optioned to the minors.

Morales and Muzziotti are among the team's top 10 prospects, according to Baseball America.

Minor-league camp does not technically open until April 1, but the Phillies have a full contingent of players participating in a mini-camp at their minor-league complex. The seven players optioned on Saturday will join that group.

