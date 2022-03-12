Phillies Transfer JoJo Romero to 60-Day IL; Marlins Sign Roman Quinn: Report

Phillies make a roster move; Roman Quinn finds a new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies opened a spot on their 40-man roster Saturday afternoon by transferring left-handed pitcher JoJo Romero to the 60-day injured list.

Romero is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in late May of 2021. He is likely to miss a portion of 2022 working his way back.

The roster move itself was not surprising but was notable as major-league transactions have resumed post-lockout. The Phillies have several big holes to fill in left field, center field and in the bullpen, and they'll obviously need roster spots available for the players they acquire to fill them.

As expected, teams have been acting fast out of the lockout to try to complete their offseason puzzles. In the last 48 hours, there have reportedly been free-agent deals between Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers, Carlos Rodon and the Giants, Andrelton Simmons and the Cubs, Yusei Kikuchi and the Blue Jays, and a trade between the Rangers and Twins, who exchanged infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Mitch Garver.

Quinn headed to Miami

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Former Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Marlins, according to the Miami Herald.

It officially ends Quinn's tenure with the Phillies which dated back to 2011 when he was drafted in the second round. Quinn appeared in 178 games for the Phillies across five seasons, totaling 512 plate appearances. His Phillies career was filled with stops and starts caused by injury, including 2021 when he missed significant time with a season-ending Achilles injury that required surgery. It seemed every time Quinn was gaining confidence or carving out a role, there would be a groin injury or an oblique strain or a lower-leg issue.

All told, Quinn hit .228/.306/.355 as a Phillie with 39 stolen bases in 47 attempts.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube