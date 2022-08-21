Phillies to Play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport Vs. Nationals

Phillies to play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies will be back in Williamsport next summer for the 2023 MLB Little League Classic, the league announced Sunday.

It's a Phils-Nationals game at Bowman Field next August 20 on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Little League Classic began in 2017 and the Phillies participated in 2018 against the Mets. It's become a tradition at the event for big-leaguers on both sides to attend Little League World Series games the morning of their contest.

The Orioles and Red Sox took part this year. Former Phillie Nick Pivetta pitched for Boston, just as he did for the Phils in the 2018 Little League Classic. The Phils lost that one 8-2, and four years later, the only Phillie left who played in the game is Rhys Hoskins.