Phillies Survive Their Own Mistakes for Potential Season-Saving Win

Phillies beat O's for potential season-saving win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies overcame a series of their own mistakes and rallied for a potential season-saving 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

J.T. Realmuto tripled home two runs with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to win it.

Bryce Harper was intentionally walked ahead of Realmuto. He scored from first base on the triple. Earlier in the game, Harper had run into two killer outs on the bases, including one at home plate in the bottom of the eighth.

The Phils were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position before Realmuto's game-winning triple.

The win left the Phillies at 77-74 with 11 games to play. They will at least keep pace with first-place Atlanta, which entered the game up three games in the NL East and was playing a late game at Arizona.