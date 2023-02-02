Florida sunshine awaits the Philadelphia Phillies, but before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, a crew of Phillies employees and the Phillies Phanatic back in chilly Philly packed up a semi-truck with all the gear the Phightins' need.

They gathered Thursday morning to load up the tractor-trailer at Citizens Bank Park.

So what exactly are the Phillies loading onto the truck? Here's a breakdown of how much gear is going to be making the 1,058-mile trek to BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater:

10,000 cups

2,400 baseballs

2,000 short-and-long sleeved shirts

1,200 bats; 900 pairs of socks

600 pairs of pants

600 batting practice hats

350 pairs of shorts

300 batting gloves

250 batting practice tops

200 fleeces

200 light jackets

140 batting helmets

125 leather and elastic belts

75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes

40 heavy jackets

20 coolers

Several bikes

Let's hope the Phils won't really need those heavy jackets outside of pitchers trying to keep their arms warm.

Among some of the other items being loaded onto the truck were weights, duffel bags and even Eagles hats to show support for their fellow Philly squad. They needed a forklift to get all the stuff on there.

The Phillies' 77th spring training in Clearwater officially starts when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16, 2023. The truck will be unloaded in Florida on Monday.