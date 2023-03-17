The Phillies are getting one step closer to hosting fans for a bright spring at Citizens Bank Park. Literally, it will be brighter thanks to a new scoreboard in left field.

On Friday, crews could be seen preparing to install the letters that make up the Phillies wordmark high up on the new massive "PhanaVision" scoreboard that fans can check out at home games in 2023 and beyond.

The new script logo for the revamped scoreboard should be installed over the next several days, a Phillies spokesperson said. It was being assembled in lot R and then would be lifted into place.

The new scoreboard will be about 77% larger than the old one, reported the Philadelphia Business Journal last year.

$7 Tickets for Early Season Phillies Games

Fans wanting to get an early season look at the new scoreboard can do so for cheap. On Friday, the Phillies announced a St. Patrick's Day promotion with tickets for as little as $7 to several games in April and May.

Fans need to click on the Flash Sale link and then put "LUCK" into the offer code. The offer ends at on Sunday, March 19, at 11:59. p.m. Supplies are limited, the Phillies said.

As of midday Friday, $7 tickets were still available for April games against the Miami Marlins, Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies and May games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays.