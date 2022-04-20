Phillies Salvage Final Game of Road Trip on Strength of Four Homers

Phillies salvage final game of road trip on strength of four HRs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies’ first road trip of the season was not a good one, but it could have been a whole lot worse.

After losing their first two games against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, the Phils came back and took the third game of the series, 9-6, on Wednesday afternoon.

The win gave the Phils a 2-5 road trip. They lost three of four in Miami before heading to Denver.

For the season, the Phils are 5-8.

The bats came alive with four home runs Wednesday and relievers Brad Hand, Jose Alvarado and Corey Knebel all got big outs in the middle and late innings. Hand got an important out in relief of Zach Eflin to end the sixth and Alvarado and Knebel pitched scoreless ball in the eighth and ninth to lock it down.

The Phillies hit four home runs on the day. Johan Camargo keyed a five-run seventh with a three-run homer. He had four of the Phillies’ 12 hits on the day. Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos also homered for the Phillies. Castellanos had three hits. Bohm had a pair of hits and drove home three runs.

After opening the season with 13 games in 13 days, the Phillies are off on Thursday. They open a three-game weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Here are the pitching matchups for the series:

Friday night – RHP Freddy Peralta (0-1, 11.57) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (1-0, 5.87)

Saturday afternoon – RHP Adrian Houser (0-2, 2.89) vs. RHP Zach Wheeler (0-2, 9.39)

Sunday night – LHP Eric Lauer (1-3, 3.48) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.25)