Phillies' Rhys Hoskins Holding Onto Hope of Returning in October From Torn ACL

Hoskins holding onto hope of an October return, cites Schwarber's experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was a routine ground ball in a routine spring training game. Then Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins took a couple steps back and to his left to field the high hopper and, in that split second, nothing was routine anymore. Not for a team with its sights set on repeating as National League champions and maybe even winning it all. Not for a popular homegrown player heading into his contract season.

"I definitely felt a pop," Hoskins recalled before Monday night's series opener against the Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, his first media availability since. "Really, a sensation I'd never felt before. So I wasn't really sure. I just knew that it hurt and started wondering, really, at that point."

He found out soon enough that he'd torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that would require surgery. Seven to nine months, the doctors said. His season was over.

Hoskins rejects that diagnosis, insisting he has a realistic chance to return in October if the Phillies make the postseason again. "In my mind, of course," he said. "The doctors say seven to nine months. I think every athlete's mindset is to beat whatever the doctor says. So I'm going to continue with that.

"We also have a guy here who had a similar injury and was able to contribute in the World Series. So I'm going to hold onto that. I'm going to do everything in my power to give myself an opportunity that if and when we're playing in late October, I have a chance to contribute to that."

That guy, of course, is Kyle Schwarber who ripped up his left knee two games into the 2016 season and defied expectations by coming back to hit .412 in the World Series, helping the Cubs win it all for the first time in 108 years.

Hoskins, who hit 30 home runs in 2022, was composed and almost upbeat Monday, but admitted he's had moments when he hasn't handled this twist of fate as well.

"I think the mourning period is a necessary thing," he explained. "When something like this happens, whether it's an injury or any tragedy throughout anyone's life, I think you need to take time to mourn.

"But I also just know that taking the same diligence and dedication that I took to becoming the baseball player I've become. I just have to apply that to this rehab. I've had some rehabs in the past. And I have to trust that the processes I've gone through with those will get me to be better on the other side.

"It's just a simple step that I've done a million times and I'll do a million times after this. So it's frustrating in that part. I often find myself asking why, trying to figure out the answer. Sometimes there isn't one and that's just kind of how it goes."

Along with Bryce Harper, he raised the NL pennant before the home opener last Friday. He was the last player introduced Sunday when the players received their championship rings. On both occasions he received appreciative ovations. He's also been overwhelmed by the support he and wife Jayme have received, both in encouragement on social media and in contributions to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, one of their pet causes.

"It's been overwhelming in an amazing way," he said. "It just goes back to what's at the core of this city, and that's love. It can show (itself) in a bunch of different ways as I've learned over my five, six seasons here. ... Those pennants stay up there forever. So that's a memory I'll be able to look back on and share with close family and loved ones for the rest of my life. And to be able to look back on it with these guys, the group that accomplished what we were able to accomplish."

In the end, though, baseball is a business. Hoskins will be a free agent at the end of the season. The fact that he's coming off surgery could complicate negotiations. "Of course I've thought about it and of course I'm disappointed," he said. "But right now it's about the small wins that I'm going to have to focus on throughout this rehab. (Negotiations are) so far ahead. So much has to happen before I think of anything that has to do with my future or what a professional contract may or may not look like."

Under the circumstances, as anybody would, he's also wondered if those ceremonies will be his last big moments in a Phillies uniform.

"Naturally, a little bit.," he admitted. "I'm also maybe in a little bit of denial about that just because this is an incredible group of guys. It's an incredible staff. The organization is first-class all around. So to be able to continue to be a part of that would be a huge blessing.

"But also just having a chance to win like the Philadelphia Phillies are going to have for many years to come is something that's important to me as an athlete and a competitor. It's something I'll hope to be a part of."

