Phillies Rest J.T. Realmuto: ‘You Can't Kill Him,' Joe Girardi Says

Joe Girardi rests red-hot J.T. Realmuto – 'You can't kill him'

The day after reaching base five times on four singles and a walk, J.T. Realmuto was out of the Phillies' starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Miami Marlins.

Realmuto is fine.

"You never want to take him out, but you can't kill him," manager Joe Girardi said.

Backup catcher Garrett Stubbs got his second start of the young season. He has been paired with Zach Eflin both times.

Girardi explained that Realmuto had caught four straight days and it made sense to get him a rest Friday night because there was no way he'd sit Saturday night, not with the Marlins starting lefty Trevor Rogers.

According to Girardi, Realmuto is scheduled to start four straight games -- Saturday through Tuesday -- then get a day off Wednesday in Denver. That would give Realmuto two straight days of rest -- Thursday is a scheduled off day -- before the Phils open a seven-game homestand next Friday night against Milwaukee.

Bohm to start

Alec Bohm has not been in the starting lineup since making three throwing errors at third base Monday night.

Girardi said he would start Bohm either at third or as the DH in Saturday night's game.

Despite not being in the starting lineup, Bohm has continued to get at-bats off the bench. Entering Friday night, he had reached base in seven of 10 plate appearances (four hits, three walks) in the young season.

Second baseman Jean Segura (day-to-day with a jammed shoulder) missed his second straight game Friday night. Bryson Stott, who was the opening day third baseman, has started at second in place of Segura and Johan Camargo, who was signed to be a jack-of-all-trades infielder off the bench, has gotten the call at third.

On the surface, it appears that Girardi does not trust Bohm's defense at third, which wouldn't be unwarranted; Bohm also struggled defensively last season. But Girardi maintained that his use of Camargo at third is more about Camargo than Bohm.

"I just like what Camargo is doing," Girardi said. "(Miami) is a groundball-hitting team and we have a lot of groundball pitchers. I like the way Camargo is playing. We want to get Alec back out there. He's going to play third again."

Bohm's difficult night Monday came as he saw a lot of action with lefty Ranger Suarez on the mound. Suarez pitches again Saturday night.

Herrera update

Odubel Herrera continues to make progress in his recovery from an oblique strain -- he is playing in games in Clearwater -- but Girardi said the center fielder would not be ready to join the team for the second leg of this road trip in Denver.

