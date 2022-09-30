Phillies

Phillies Rained Out, Doubleheader Set for Saturday as Playoff Hopes Hang in Balance

By Jim Salisbury

Phillies-Nationals Game 2 rained out, doubleheader set for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

WASHINGTON -- The second game of Friday's doubleheader between the Phillies and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain.

The teams are now scheduled to play a separate admission doubleheader Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Kyle Gibson will start Game 1 and Noah Syndergaard will start Game 2.

A single game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Phillies won the first game of Friday's doubleheader, 5-1, on the strength of Bailey Falter's six shutout innings and Rhys Hoskins' two RBIs.

The Phillies lead Milwaukee by a game for the final NL wild-card spot. Milwaukee is playing Friday night. The Phils' magic number to close out the Brewers and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011 is 5.

