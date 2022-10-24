Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary

When Bryce Harper crushed a two-run shot into left field to give the Phillies their 4-3 lead, Phillies radio broadcast Scott Franzke absolutely nailed the call.

By Adam Hermann

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.

You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video up above. I'll give you a minute while you watch it.

Pretty dang good, right?

Franzke may have created the default name for the dinger with this one: Bedlam at the Bank. It's perfect. Short, sweet, alliterative, and reminiscent of Miracle at the Meadowlands.

To nail a call like that in real time is something else, man.

Also Franzke's double-fist pump after he gets the call in and he's letting the air breathe for a minute is so great. He crushed the moment and then got to enjoy it for himself. Win-win. And there's nothing like the ambient noise of a crowd losing its collective mind for a radio listener. Soak it all in.

The World Series begins Friday in Houston. The Phillies are four wins away from being champions.

