Phillies Postpone Thursday's Home Opener Due to Expected Storms

The Philadelphia Phillies have postponed Thursday's home opener against the Cincinnati Reds to Friday at 3:05 p.m. due to the expected storms in our region, the team announced.

Phillies Opening Day presented by Nemours Children's Health vs. the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed and rescheduled to Friday, April 7, at 3:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fnMOGtZJIM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 5, 2023

Tickets and parking for Thursday's postponed game will be valid for admission on Friday. All gates will open Friday at 12:35 p.m. while pregame festivities will start around 2:15 p.m.

Severe storms were forecasted for Thursday afternoon prior to the Phillies' announcement. Ahead of a cold front, we'll see warm, muggy and humid conditions in our area Thursday morning into the early afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Those conditions will help fuel the stormy weather.

The area should first see some isolated storms between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday before they intensify. We'll then see storms with heavy rain, strong and damaging winds as well as possible hail.

The storms should last until around 6:30 p.m. Thursday before moving out.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.