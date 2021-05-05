Phillies poised for sweep of Brewers after another one-run victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After playing so many one-run games this season, the Phillies could sure use a nerve-calming laugher.

It looked like they might get one when they jumped out to a five-run lead on the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning Wednesday night.

After that early burst of offense, however, the Phillies’ bats pulled a major disappearing act. They had three hits in the first inning but just one the rest of the night.

With some clutch relief pitching late in the game, the Phillies managed to hold on for a 5-4 victory.

It was their third win in as many nights, all by one run, against the Brewers and it pushed them a game over .500 at 16-15. The Phils lead the National League East.

The Phillies will look for a sweep of the Brewers behind Zack Wheeler on Thursday afternoon.

The Phils have played 31 games and 15 of them have been decided by one run. They are 9-6 in those games.

Relievers Brandon Kintzler, Matt Moore, Enyel De Los Santos and Jose Alvarado combined on 13 outs to protect the Phillies’ one-run lead.

Kintzler got the win. Moore, the forgotten man on the Phillies’ pitching staff, pitched for the first time in 18 days and delivered a scoreless seventh inning.

The Phillies’ offense came out banging against Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta.

Andrew McCutchen, whose bat has awakened over the last week, led off the bottom of the first inning with a double. Brad Miller, who started in right field in place of Bryce Harper (sore wrist), followed with a walk and Rhys Hoskins singled to give the Phils a quick 1-0 lead.

J.T. Realmuto made it four straight Phillies to reach base as he walked to load ‘em up for Didi Gregorius. The Phillies’ shortstop took a first-pitch changeup then turned on a down-and-in slider and stroked it into the right-field seats for a grand slam and a 5-0 lead.

The grand slam was the eighth of Gregorius’ career and third with the Phillies.

After sending five men to the plate and having them all score, the Phillies’ next three hitters struck out as Peralta righted himself to get out of the inning.

Peralta then struck out the side in the second inning.

Five up, five runs. Six up, six strikeouts. Not a bad turnaround for Peralta.

The Brewers scored one against Phillies starter Chase Anderson in the third and would have had another if it weren’t for Odubel Herrera’s cutting down a run at plate. Herrera’s throw from centerfield was not a good one – he airmailed the cutoff man with an arching rainbow – but it did nip slow-footed Daniel Vogelbach and ultimately turned out to be a big play in what turned out to be a one-run game.

The Brewers rallied for three runs in the fifth on a pinch-hit homer by Tyrone Taylor against Anderson and a two-run single by Avasail Garcia against JoJo Romero.

Romero then walked Jack Bradley Jr. to put two men on base in a one-run game.

Manager Joe Girardi then made a series of bullpen moves that all paid dividends.

Kintzler came on and struck out Pablo Reyes with two men on base to end the fifth. Kintzler stayed on and got three outs in the sixth.

Moore walked the first batter of the seventh but rolled a double-play ball and registered a strikeout for a quick inning.

De Los Santos then survived a leadoff double to put up a zero in the eighth.

Alvarado, back from a two-game suspension, worked the ninth. He got the final two outs with the potential tying run on second base.