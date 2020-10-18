Phillies

Phillies Pitching Coach Bryan Price Retires

It was a personal decision for Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price to retire from a full-time coaching position.

By Jim Salisbury

Phillies pitching coach surprisingly retires originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bryce Price, the Phillies' pitching coach in 2020, has informed the club that he is retiring from full-time coaching. The team announced Price's decision on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

fans in the stands Oct 14

The First Step Toward Normalcy at Citizens Bank Park in 2021

In Memoriam Oct 12

Joe Morgan, Driving Force of Big Red Machine, Dies at 77

Price, 58, was on the job for one season. His decision to leave coaching was completely personal.

The Phillies now have two significant job openings in baseball operations. General manager Matt Klentak was demoted two weeks ago and Ned Rice is filling the position on an interim basis. It's not clear when the Phillies will hire a new general manager. Managing partner John Middleton has said it could take anywhere from a month to most of the 2021 season to fill that position and it's possible the Phillies could restructure their front office by first hiring a president of baseball operations.

Price had previously been pitching coach in Seattle, Arizona and Cincinnati. He also managed the Cincinnati club.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

PhilliesBryce Price
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us