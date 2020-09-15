Phillies Pick Up an Important Win But Another Pitcher Goes Down

Phillies pick up an important win but lose a pitcher originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies won an important game but appeared to lose another starting pitcher Tuesday night.

The Phils snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

Winning pitcher Jake Arrieta limped off the field with a right leg injury in the top of the sixth inning. Arrieta grabbed for the back of his leg after delivering a pitch. There was no immediate official word on Arrieta’s condition, but he appeared to be in pain as he hobbled off the field. Arrieta was to have two more starts this regular season. Time will tell if he can make those starts.

The Phillies are already down a starting pitcher with Spencer Howard on the injured list and Zack Wheeler missed his last turn in the rotation with a torn fingernail that could still impact him down the stretch.

In addition to the pitching injuries, the Phillies are without Rhys Hoskins, who is on the IL with an elbow injury that could require surgery. He spent Tuesday having more diagnostic tests. J.T. Realmuto missed his fourth straight game with a hip/quad injury.

Despite the injuries, the Phils found a way to beat the Mets in the first game of this important three-game series. The victory improved the Phils to 24-23 as they picked up a game on second-place Miami in the NL East. The Phils trail Marlins by a half-game.

They entered the day holding the seventh playoff spot. Eight teams make the postseason. They have 13 games remaining.

Arrieta’s night

He survived a 26-pitch first inning and took his team into the sixth inning with a 4-1 lead.

He suffered the injury on his 94th pitch of the game. He ended up going 5 1/3 innings and allowing eight hits and a run. He walked one and struck out four.

Bullpen comes through

JoJo Romero, Tommy Hunter and Hector Neris combined on 3 1/3 scoreless innings after Arrieta left to lock down the win.

Bohm shines

With Hoskins out, manager Joe Girardi moved rookie Alec Bohm from third base to first base.

Bohm shined defensively in the sixth and seventh innings to help the Phils protect a three-run lead. He scooped a low throw from second baseman Scott Kingery to complete a double play and help Romero get out of the bases-loaded jam he inherited from Arrieta in the sixth. Two runs would have scored if Bohm didn’t make that pick. In the seventh, he started a 3-6-3 double play.

Interesting decision

Roman Quinn came off the IL and started in center field.

Andrew McCutchen was the DH.

Girardi started extra outfielder Kyle Garlick over Adam Haseley in left field. Haseley had been 0 for 3 with a walk and three strikeouts in his career against Mets right-hander Rick Porcello.

Garlick struck out with two men on base to end the second inning. In the fourth, Garlick’s turn in the order came up again with the bases loaded and two outs in a scoreless game. Girardi sent up Haseley to hit for Garlick. Haseley responded with a two-run, pinch-hit single to get the Phillies on the board.

After the game, Girardi said Garlick was lifted because he had strained an oblique muscle.

Didi does it

An inning after Haseley’s big, two-out hit, the Phils got another one in the fifth. Bohm reached on a two-out infield hit and Didi Gregorius followed with a long, two-run homer to right on a first-pitch changeup by Porcello. The homer put the Phils up, 4-1.

Statistically speaking

The Phillies are 23-13 when they hit at least one home run in a game and 1-10 when they don’t.

Up next

Zack Wheeler will pitch in Wednesday's game vs. the Mets (7:05 P.M.) and Aaron Nola will be on the bump Thursday (7:05 P.M.)

The Mets are set to go with Jacob deGrom, winner of the last two NL Cy Young awards, on Wednesday.