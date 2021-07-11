Phillies Pick Andrew Painter in 1st Round of 2021 MLB Draft

Phillies use 1st-round draft pick on a HS pitcher for second straight year originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For the second year in a row, the Phillies have selected a high school pitcher in the first round of the draft.

The Phillies tabbed 6-7 right-hander Andrew Painter with the 13th overall pick on Sunday night.

A year ago, the team selected 6-5 right-hander Mick Abel.

If all goes well in the development process, the Phils could one day have a pair of imposing pitchers at the top of their rotation with Abel and Painter.

Like Abel, the 18-year-old Painter has a power arm and a classic pitcher’s body. He comes out of Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is committed to attend the University of Florida but is expected to sign and begin his pro career.

Baseball America had this to say about Painter:

"He has a strong, 6-foot-7 frame with more projection remaining, a fastball that regularly gets into the mid-90s, a feel for spinning two distinct breaking balls, good feel for a changeup and projects for above-average control. While teams are becoming more leery of taking high school right-handers in the first round, Painter has all the traits you want to see in one."

The Phillies, under second-year scouting director Brian Barber, are clearly not afraid to take high school right-handers in the first round.

More coming ...

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube