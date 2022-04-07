Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies' Mickey Moniak Out 6 Weeks With Broken Right Hand

Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak will be out for six weeks after suffering a fractured right hand during the team's final exhibition game on Wednesday.

By Jim Salisbury

Spring star Mickey Moniak out 6 weeks with broken right hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The season hasn't even started yet and already the Phillies are sending a player from the opening day roster to the injured list.

Outfielder Mickey Moniak suffered a fracture of his right hand during the team's final exhibition game Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, two sources confirmed Thursday afternoon, about four hours after the Phillies announced their opening day roster.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One source said he would be out six weeks. The Phillies have yet to confirm.

The news was first reported here.

Moniak, 23, made his first opening day roster on the strength of a strong spring in which he hit .378 (14 for 37) with four doubles, six homers and 11 RBIs.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

phillies roster 5 hours ago

Phillies Make Room for Stott While Finalizing Official 2022 Opening Day Roster

Phillies 6 hours ago

Here's the 2022 Phillies TV Schedule on NBC10, NBCSP and Peacock

Moniak suffered the injury while striking out against Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth inning of the Phillies' 9-2 win. Moniak was hit by the pitch but the strikeout was registered because he swung.

X-rays taken at the ballpark in St. Petersburg were initially negative, according to the Phillies, and Moniak was said to have a contusion. The club held an optional workout at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. It's likely that Moniak felt discomfort in the area and went for further tests, which revealed the fracture. 

With the Oakland A's sending a right-hander to the mound against the Phillies in the season opener Friday, it's quite possible that the lefty-hitting Moniak would have been the team's starter in center field on his first opening day in the majors. Now, the Phils will likely go with Matt Vierling.

It was unclear how the Phillies would fill Moniak's roster spot. The team has only two other outfielders, Simon Muzziotti and Jhailyn Ortiz, on the 40-man roster.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us