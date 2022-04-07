Phillies' Mickey Moniak Out 6 Weeks With Broken Right Hand

Spring star Mickey Moniak out 6 weeks with broken right hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The season hasn't even started yet and already the Phillies are sending a player from the opening day roster to the injured list.

Outfielder Mickey Moniak suffered a fracture of his right hand during the team's final exhibition game Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida, two sources confirmed Thursday afternoon, about four hours after the Phillies announced their opening day roster.

One source said he would be out six weeks. The Phillies have yet to confirm.

The news was first reported here.

Moniak, 23, made his first opening day roster on the strength of a strong spring in which he hit .378 (14 for 37) with four doubles, six homers and 11 RBIs.

Moniak suffered the injury while striking out against Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth inning of the Phillies' 9-2 win. Moniak was hit by the pitch but the strikeout was registered because he swung.

X-rays taken at the ballpark in St. Petersburg were initially negative, according to the Phillies, and Moniak was said to have a contusion. The club held an optional workout at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday. It's likely that Moniak felt discomfort in the area and went for further tests, which revealed the fracture.

With the Oakland A's sending a right-hander to the mound against the Phillies in the season opener Friday, it's quite possible that the lefty-hitting Moniak would have been the team's starter in center field on his first opening day in the majors. Now, the Phils will likely go with Matt Vierling.

It was unclear how the Phillies would fill Moniak's roster spot. The team has only two other outfielders, Simon Muzziotti and Jhailyn Ortiz, on the 40-man roster.