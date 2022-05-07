Phillies-Mets Game Again Postponed; Rescheduled for Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies must continue to wait to avenge their embarrassing collapse against the New York Mets as rain once again postpones the series rematch.

The game will now be part of a single-admission doubleheader that starts at 12:35 p.m. Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies announced. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but got rained out then, too, before being rained out again Saturday.

Tickets for Saturday’s game will not be valid for the Sunday’s doubleheader, the team said. However, fans who bought tickets and/or parking directly from the Phillies for Saturday’s game will be given an account credit in the amount of the face value of the tickets and parking, the team said.

The rainout credit can be used to by tickets to any remaining Phillies home game in 2022.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Phillies are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing collapse during Thursday’s game against the Mets. The Phils were three outs away from a win but instead gave up seven unanswered runs in the 9th inning to throw away what had looked like a certain victory.