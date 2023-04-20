Phillies' inconsistent offense falls flat against a Rockies team that was reeling originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies' inconsistent lineup struck again Thursday night.

Starter Matt Strahm was dialed in save for one pitch, but one pitch was enough to cost him and the Phils on a brutal offensive night.

Strahm allowed a two-run, first-inning homer to Rockies slugger C.J. Cron. The rest of the lineup had trouble picking up much of anything he threw. Strahm struck out a career-high 11 in 5⅓ innings and the Rockies whiffed on 14 of the 36 pitches they swung at.

The Phillies, however, provided him with no run support in a 5-0 loss. Worse yet, they did so against a right-hander in Ryan Feltner who entered the game with a 6.31 career ERA away from Coors Field. The Rockies had lost eight consecutive games prior to coming to Philly and gave up 14 runs twice in the last three days. Yet for whatever reason, the Phils couldn't solve Feltner, who had allowed at least three runs in 17 of his 25 career starts. This was just his second scoreless outing as a big-leaguer.

The 8-12 Phillies have had highs and lows offensively with few games that could be classified as normal. They brought the highest team batting average in MLB into Thursday night but have been held to two runs or fewer eight times already. They have only 18 home runs, the same number as the Marlins.

The sixth inning, when Strahm exited, was pivotal. He was lifted for Andrew Bellatti after allowing a one-out single and Bellatti's command was shoddy. The oft-used reliever gave up back-to-back singles (one of which scored a run), uncorked a wild pitch and issued a bases-loaded walk. The Phils had a chance to get out of the inning without damage when Jake Cave appeared to throw out Cron at the plate on a one-hop seed from left field, but the out-call was overturned after a Bud Black challenge.

Bellatti, a revelation last season, has pitched a lot in the first month. His 10 appearances are tied for the National League lead. His last four have not been pretty -- 3⅓ innings, 12 baserunners, six earned runs.

In the bottom half of that inning, the Phillies loaded the bases with two outs but Alec Bohm struck out looking. Bohm began the at-bat with an automatic strike after a pitch clock violation. The Phils had runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth but J.T. Realmuto punched out.

It is obviously early in the season, but this is the kind of four-game series a good team should win against a club that was reeling, devoid of much talent and headed for 100-plus losses. To do so, the Phils will need to win three in a row this weekend.

Aaron Nola opposes right-hander Noah Davis Friday in Davis' second career start.

Cristopher Sanchez faces Kyle Freeland in a battle of lefties Saturday afternoon.

Zack Wheeler starts opposite Jose Ureña in the finale Sunday.