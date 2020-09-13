Phillies Have a Horrible Day and J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins Need MRIs

Phillies have a horrible day and 2 of their studs need MRIs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies had about as bad a day Sunday as a Major League Baseball team can have.

They were beaten twice, 2-1 and 8-1, to fall into third place behind the Marlins.

In one of those losses, they were manhandled by their former top prospect.

They had to put one of their starting pitchers on the injured list.

Their No. 2 hitter Rhys Hoskins and No. 4 hitter J.T. Realmuto both missed both games after suffering injuries Saturday night.

Hoskins and Realmuto will undergo MRIs, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. The hope is to have those done Monday.

Realmuto is dealing with hip discomfort. Girardi sure sounded like he expects Realmuto to miss time moving forward. Whether that is a few days or a few weeks is unknown.

"It's a real concern any time anyone gets an MRI," Girardi said. "We want to get an idea of exactly what's going on to give us a better way of treating it and knowing how long to expect they're going to be out. Is it going to be 3 to 5 days, is it going to be 10 days, what's it going to be? That's why we're doing the MRIs."

Catcher Rafael Marchan, 21, was called up Sunday to serve as insurance behind the plate. Girardi says he's going to play.

Hoskins is dealing with an achey forearm. His arm bent back on a tag play Saturday night. His X-rays were negative.

"Other guys have got to rise up, that's all," said Girardi, who had little interest in moping about it.

There was a bit of good news: Zack Wheeler is scheduled for a full-fledged bullpen session Monday and if it goes well, he'll start at some point in the Mets series Tuesday through Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

The 23-22 Phillies finish up with the 23-21 Marlins on Monday at 4:10 p.m. They've lost six of nine meetings to the Marlins after going 9-10 last year. Vince Velasquez will pitch the series finale.