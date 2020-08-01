Phillies Will Return to Play Next Week After Negative COVID-19 Tests

The Phillies will once again begin practicing at Citizens Bank Park, and return to play in New York on Monday, after coronavirus test results revealed there were no new infections.

The team will begin staggered workouts at the ballpark Saturday afternoon, the team announced through a press release.

Activity at Citizens Bank Park had been cancelled after three people tested positive for COVID-19 since last weekend. One is a member of the coaching staff, another a member of the home clubhouse staff and the third a member of the visiting team’s clubhouse.

No players have tested positive so far.

Later Saturday, the Phillies announced they would head to Yankee Stadium on Monday, Aug. 3, with another game there on Tuesday. The teams would then play two more games at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday and Thursday. No times have been set for those games.

The coronavirus outbreak, which started with cases at the Miami Marlins, has threatened not only the shortened Major League Baseball season, but pro sports in general. Baseball was among the first major sports to return to play.

Some pro players are opting not to play this season; a list maintained by USA Today includes players from baseball, football, basketball, women's basketball, soccer and hockey.

The Phillies hosted the Marlins for three games last weekend. Since then, as many as 18 Marlins have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation or change of MLB games scheduled for the Marlins, the Phillies and the Yankees.

The Marlins' season is now "on pause."

Philadelphia's top health official, Dr. Thomas Farley, said Thursday that the city had consulted with both the Phillies and the Marlins and that officials "feel like the cluster is contained." He said the teams would continue to manage the additional COVID-19 cases.

The Phillies had been scheduled to host Toronto this weekend; that series is now postponed. The Blue Jays have been displaced from their home ballpark because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.