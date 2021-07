Wednesday night’s scheduled game between the Phillies and Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed after a COVID-19 issue on the Washington side.

Washington third baseman Trea Turner tested positive on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear when the game would be made up. A doubleheader on Thursday could be possible.

The team has not revealed when the game will be rescheduled.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.