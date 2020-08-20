Phillies

Phillies Fans Implode After Team's Collapse Against Blue Jays

The Phillies lost a game they should've won with their eyes closed, and Phils fans finally decided they'd seen enough

By Adam Hermann

After a frustrating loss in the first half of Thursday's doubleheader vs. Toronto, the Phillies found themselves up, 7-2, heading into the bottom of the sixth in the second game. Just six outs from a split. Not terrible.

They entered the top of the seventh trailing, 9-7. They lost, 9-8.

The Phillies bullpen's historic issues have been well-documented all year. Things have reached the point of absurdity; what the bullpen is allowing almost doesn't seem possible.

But Thursday's showing was on another level. In a seven-inning game, after a seven-run first inning, Vince Velasquez lasted five innings. And while he left the game with the score 7-3, and was responsible for the fourth run, that still gave the bullpen a three-run cushion.

What followed was nothing short of shambolic, and Phillies fans decided en masse that they'd had enough. Look at this sea of fury and frustration:

Yep, that all about covers it. What an unbelievable, embarrassing loss.

Phillies fans implode after team's pathetic collapse vs. Blue Jays originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

