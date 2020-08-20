Phillies Fans Implode After Team's Collapse Against Blue Jays

After a frustrating loss in the first half of Thursday's doubleheader vs. Toronto, the Phillies found themselves up, 7-2, heading into the bottom of the sixth in the second game. Just six outs from a split. Not terrible.

They entered the top of the seventh trailing, 9-7. They lost, 9-8.

The Phillies bullpen's historic issues have been well-documented all year. Things have reached the point of absurdity; what the bullpen is allowing almost doesn't seem possible.

But Thursday's showing was on another level. In a seven-inning game, after a seven-run first inning, Vince Velasquez lasted five innings. And while he left the game with the score 7-3, and was responsible for the fourth run, that still gave the bullpen a three-run cushion.

What followed was nothing short of shambolic, and Phillies fans decided en masse that they'd had enough. Look at this sea of fury and frustration:

Nightmare in Buffalo — ricky bottalico (@rickybottalico) August 20, 2020

Leave Klentak in Buffalo — JJ Antifa-Whiteside (@FanSince09) August 20, 2020

Cancel everything. — WIBR (@wheresbenrivera) August 20, 2020

I can't do this anymore. — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) August 20, 2020

Worse than the 19-11 loss last year, by a mile. — Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) August 20, 2020

This f’n bullpen. #Phillies blew a freaking 7 run lead. Just astonishing. — The Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast Show (@PhiladelphiaPST) August 20, 2020

Goodbye forever Phillies — swaggy mitch (@SwaggyMitch) August 20, 2020

Stick a fork in me. I’m done — Spencer McKercher (@swmckercher) August 20, 2020

FIRE KLENTAK — Shawn says Fire Klentak (@scarson_) August 20, 2020

Just when you start to feel good about the Phillies… pic.twitter.com/GrhwwAIEXH — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) August 20, 2020

Name a more iconic duo than the Phillies bullpen and being a garbage fire. You can’t. — Ryan Bilger (@Ryan_Bilger11) August 20, 2020

Philadelphia sports life is back in full swing. No doubt about that. pic.twitter.com/x6Jq8Z36Rl — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) August 20, 2020

Death by Philadelphia sports — Chartisse (@SnowmanEmbiid) August 20, 2020

Yep, that all about covers it. What an unbelievable, embarrassing loss.

