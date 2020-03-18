The Phillies are establishing a $1 million fund to assist workers impacted by the postponement of Major League Baseball games.

"During this period of uncertainty, the Phillies want to provide reassurance to our staff by making financial assistance available to those who have been impacted by the delay of the start of the 2020 regular season," Phillies managing partner John Middleton wrote in a statement.

"Their contributions are a vital part of our fans' experience at Citizens Bank Park, and we want them to have peace of mind as we navigate through this unprecedented time."

Affected workers will be notified when details of the plan are finalized.

So many are involved in the gameday experience, from the ushers to the parking attendants to the vendors to the folks at ticket sales, to name only a few.

The 2020 MLB regular season will begin no earlier than May 11, per the league's announcement Monday, though it will likely be delayed beyond that point.

