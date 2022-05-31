Phillies end disastrous month of May with fifth straight loss dropping them 12 ½ back originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The last night of May played out like so many others for the Phillies.

Not enough offense, a defensive miscue and a longball against the bullpen conspired against the Phils as they suffered a 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants in 11 innings at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Giants scored three times in the 11th against reliever Andrew Bellatti to break a 4-4 tie. Donovan Walton had an RBI double and Joc Pederson a two-run homer in the inning.

Roman Quinn struck out to end the game with the bases loaded against former teammate Jose Alvarez. The Phils left 14 men on base.

The Philllies have lost five in a row to fall to 21-29 on the season and they arrive in June trailing the first-place New York Mets by 12 ½ games in the NL East.

The Phils finished a miserable month of May 10-18.

The score was tied 3-3 after nine innings.

The Giants pushed across the tie-breaking run on an error by pitcher Jeurys Familia in the top of the 10th.

The extra inning started with a man on third. Familia induced a hard-hit ground ball to first base by Pederson. Rhys Hoskins fielded the ball deep behind the bag and delivered a throw to Familia but the pitcher was not only late getting to the bag, he dropped the throw allowing Wilmer Flores to score from second.

The Phils tied the game with two outs in the bottom of the 10th on a hit by Alec Bohm. The ground ball would have been a game-ending out but it hit off the second base bag and carried into center field, allowing the run to score.

The Phils had been just 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position before that hit. They left the potential winning run at second when Nick Castellanos grounded out to end the bottom of the ninth.

As the losses mount, the Phillies will try to avoid a second straight series sweep Wednesday night. Aaron Nola will pitch against Carlos Rodon.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube