Phillies Dominate Early in Game 3 of NLDS, Romp 9-1 in Win over Braves

UPDATE: The Phillies jumped all over Braves pitching early in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series, taking a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Sluggers Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper both homered, driving in five runs combined. They went on to win 9-1 at Citizens Bank Park, and take a 2-1 game lead in the five-game series. Game 4 is tomorrow in South Philadelphia. Check back for more highlights from the game.

Much like Game 3 of the Phillies’ NLDS against the Braves, the team will bring out a hero from 2008 to fire up the crowd.

Pat Burrell, the starting left fielder from the World Series champion team from 14 years ago, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 4 of the NLDS Saturday.

For those of you who don’t know much of Burrell’s career, picture Kyle Schwarber, and give him the body of a male model. Big-time power, knew how to work a walk. As for his play in left field? Well, he knew how to work a walk.

Burrell was the first overall pick by the Phillies in the 1998 MLB Amateur Draft. He spent his first nine seasons in red pinstripes, patrolling left field and mashing home runs along the way. He hit 251 homers in a Phillies uniform, fourth in the team’s history. He also ranked fifth all-time in walks (785) and tenth in RBI (827).

Pat the Bat, as he was called, turned 46 Monday, and provided one of the biggest hits of the 2008 World Series. With the score tied at 3-3 in the clinching Game 5, Burrell mashed a double off J.P. Howell to lead off the 7th inning. He was lifted for a pinch-runner, but that runner scored what was ultimately the run that clinched the franchise’s second-ever World Series crown.

It was his only hit in the series, in 19 plate appearances, but it was monumental.

Off the field, Burrell knew how to find a good time. If he steps on the field and the Phillies are on the cusp of closing out the Braves, it will definitely be a good time.