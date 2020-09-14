Phillies' Disastrous Series Against Marlins Ends With Another Poor Offensive Showing

Phils' disastrous trip to Miami ends with another poor offensive showing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies completed a disastrous trip to Miami with a 6-2 loss Monday night.

The Phillies went 2-5 in the important seven-game series and gave up second-place in the NL East to the feisty Marlins, who survived a COVID-19 outbreak and have debuted 18 rookies this season.

The loss dropped the Phillies to 23-23 with 14 games to play. The Marlins are 24-21.

The Phillies’ offense was terrible over the last three games of the series. The Phils scored 1, 1, and 2 runs, respectively, in those three losses.

The Phils had just four hits in this game. Miami starter Pablo Lopez held the Phils to three hits and a run over seven innings. He walked none and struck out six.

In his previous start, Lopez was pounded for seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings by Atlanta.

Miami mayhem

The Marlins won the season series, 7-3, and have put a crimp in the Phillies’ playoff chances while helping their own.

Last year, the Marlins prevented the Phillies from having a winning season.

The Marlins lost 105 games in 2019 but went 10-9 against the Phils. Every other team in the division cleaned up on the Marlins last year.

The Phillies’ poor performance against the lowly Marlins cost them a winning season last year.

Velasquez’ night

Vince Velasquez did not have a good start. He was presented with a 1-0 lead when Andrew McCutchen led off the game with a solo homer but gave the advantage back in the second inning and allowed two more runs in the third and another in the fourth. In all, Velasquez lasted just 3 2/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, including three doubles, walked one and struck out five.

Velasquez’ season ERA is up to 6.46, not comforting considering he’ll have to take a regular turn in the rotation the rest of the way.

Trade deficit

The Phillies acquired a hot hand when they picked up reliever David Phelps from Milwaukee at the trade deadline.

In Philadelphia, however, Phelps has cooled off considerably. He pitched 1 1/3 innings Monday and gave up two home runs. He has allowed five homers in 6 1/3 innings with the Phillies. In Milwaukee, he allowed just two homers in 13 innings.

Phelps gave up a homer to Miguel Rojas in the sixth and another to Starling Marte in the seventh as the Marlins built their lead to 6-1.

Health check

Still awaiting word on the MRIs performed on J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins on Monday. Neither played in the game.

Catcher Rafael Marchan made his first big-league start. He singled in his first at-bat.

Transactions

The Phillies sent pitcher Ranger Suarez to Lehigh Valley and activated infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery from the injured list. Kingery started at second base and homered in the eighth inning.

Up next

The Phillies open an important three-game series against the New York Mets at home on Tuesday night. The Phillies’ pitching plans are incomplete because Zack Wheeler is dealing with a torn fingernail and Spencer Howard is on the IL. Here’s what we have for now:

Tuesday night – RHP Jake Arrieta (3-4, 5.54) vs. RHP Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.07)

Wednesday night – TBA vs. Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.67)

Thursday night – TBA vs. Seth Lugo (2-3, 2.63)