Phillies' Didi Gregorius Has ‘Huge Bump' on Elbow, to Undergo More Tests

More tests coming for Didi Gregorius, who has 'a huge bump' on his elbow originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius was out of the starting lineup for a third straight game Saturday night because of swelling in his right elbow.

Gregorius is having trouble swinging a bat so it's unlikely he will be ready to play Sunday afternoon when the Phils close out a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

It has not been determined whether Gregorius will go on the injured list. More will be known Monday when he undergoes a series of tests in Philadelphia. Gregorius said the tests would likely include an MRI. The Phils are idle Monday.

Gregorius had Tommy John surgery on the same elbow in October 2018. In that procedure, doctors reconstructed the ulnar collateral ligament. Gregorius' current issue is unrelated.

"This has nothing to do with the UCL," he said. "The UCL is fine. This is on the outside of my elbow. I have a huge bump on the outside. We're still trying to figure out what's going on."

Gregorius' injury dates back to the middle of April when he landed on the elbow after making a catch in shallow center field. After that, he missed three games with swelling in the elbow. Gregorius revealed Saturday that team doctors drained the swelling from his elbow to help him get back on the field quickly.

This time, team medical personnel is letting the swelling dissipate on its own.

"You risk infection if you drain it too much," Gregorius said.

Complicating Gregorius' situation is the fact that he has a kidney condition that slows the rate at which swelling leaves his body.

Rookie Nick Maton has been playing shortstop while Gregorius mends.

Gregorius admitted that he was a little worried about what's going on.

"I haven't been able to get on the field," he said. "I can throw fine, but I can't extend when I swing. I can't follow through on my swing. That's why I'm not on the field

"I hope I can (avoid going on the injured list). I'm trying to get back on the field as quickly as I can."

