‘Uncle Charlie' Cheesesteaks, Disco Fries: What's New to Eat at 2023 Phillies Games

Among the offerings Aramark is adding to the menu for Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park are Mexican street corn-inspired popcorn and Federal Donuts Chicken Tenders

By Dan Stamm

A cheesesteak named for a legendary winner, a reimagination of snacks and chicken fingers from a Philly favorite are among the new menu items that are "popping" for Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park in the 2023 season.

Earlier this week, Aramark announced new food offerings at MLB stadiums they serve, including five new food items available for Phillies fans to chow down on to start the new baseball season.

What's new on the menu at CBP to start 2023 season?

Hungry fans can enjoy some ballpark favorites with new twists.

The first item that really "pops" out at you is Mexican Street Popcorn (check out the little Phillies helmet it's being presented in) available at Pass and Stow. It's "tossed in-house with tajin spice, lime and cotija cheese," Aramark said.

Mexican Street Popcorn in a tiny Phillies helmet
Aramark
The reimagined popcorn is on the menu at Pass and Stow.

Talking of snacks at Pass and Stow, check out the South Philly Disco Fries that are more like a meal. The dish features "roast pork, melted sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe and roasted red peppers."

Disco fires in a bowl on a table at Citizens Bank Park
Aramark
South Philly Disco Fries feature more than just potatoes.

Speaking of meat, there is now a cheesesteak spot located in Section 109 that's inspired by Charlie Manuel -- the manager who led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series crown. Uncle Charlie's Steaks "will feature classic, Philly-style cheesesteaks on a freshly baked Liscio’s Bakery seeded roll served with Herr’s kettle chips," Aramark said.

Uncle Charlie's cheesesteak in front of bag of Herr's chips.
Aramark
Uncle Charlie's cheesesteaks are new to Citizens Bank Park for the 2023 Phillies season.

More of a chicken fan? Federal Donuts is adding a new hand food described by Aramark as "crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders served with an Everything Rooster dipping sauce."

Chicken fingers in a bucket next to sauce
Aramark
The Federal Donuts Chicken Tenders feature Everything Rooster dipping sauce.

And for a limited time, fans this spring can enjoy a "Seasons Inning Stretch" at Section 143 with a Jerk Chicken Sandwich served on a "brioche roll with pickle slaw and fried plantains."

Pulled jerk chicken sandwich on a plate.
Aramark
The Citizens Bank Park Jerk Chicken Sandwich is "served on a brioche roll with pickle slaw and fried plantains."

Aramark didn't reveal how much each new menu item will cost at Phillies' home games.

