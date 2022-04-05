A popular Jersey Shore pizza spot, a fried chicken chain co-owned by a former Philadelphia Phillies MVP, and an Aramark "Dare to Pair" sandwich combination highlight the new food choices debuting at Citizens Bank Park this baseball season, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Kevin Tedesco, Aramark's general manager at the South Philadelphia ballpark, didn't try to hide what has him most jazzed during a media event the Phillies held Monday afternoon to show off the new concession items.

"We couldn't be more excited about bringing in Manco & Manco," Tedesco said of the Ocean City pizza shop he has personally visited for decades. "[Their pizza] touches your soul."

Manco and Manco, previously Mack & Manco, has been in operation on the Ocean City boardwalk since 1956.

Also new this season is a partnership with Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant which franchises in South Jersey and Delaware. Former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard is among the chain's co-owners, and he made a virtual appearance at Monday's event through a video hookup. One of Colbie's offerings at its new concession stand on the main concourse behind first base will be the "Big Piece" chicken sandwich, a reference to Howard's nickname during his playing days with the Phillies.

Among the new items that Phillies food and beverage partner Aramark will be offering on Ashburn Alley will be the Dare to Pair sandwich that combines peanut butter and jelly with a bacon cheeseburger on a brioche bun.

