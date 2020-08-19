Phillies' Bats Quiet, Jake Arrieta Chased Early by Red Sox as Win Streak Ends

Looking to extend their winning streak to five games for the first time since 2018, the Phillies came up short in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The two teams split the quick, two-game series.

The Phillies fell to 9-10.

Boston, 7-18, snapped a nine-game losing streak.

After one of their best wins of the season on Tuesday night, the Phillies struggled in a number of areas, particularly offense, in Wednesday's loss. The Phils entered the game leading the majors with a .268 batting average but they had just three hits on the day - two in the first inning and one in the seventh.

They went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven base runners. They struck out a dozen times.

Arrieta's day

For the second straight start, Jake Arrieta failed to get through the fifth inning. He allowed five hits, four runs and three walks, which was one more than he allowed in his first three starts combined. Arrieta threw 79 pitches.

Arrieta lost a 2-0 lead when he allowed a two-out double to Kevin Pillar and a two-run homer to Rafael Devers in the third inning. He paid for a leadoff walk as the Red Sox scored another run in the fourth. In the fifth, Alex Verdugo stroked a one-out double and came around to score on an error.

Clutch goes bad

The Phillies scored 10 two-out runs in Tuesday night's win. They could have used one in the seventh inning in this game.

The Phils entered the frame down two runs. Neil Walker led off with a pinch-hit double, capping an eight-pitch at-bat against Ryan Weber. Walker moved up on a ground ball when Rhys Hoskins bounced one to shortstop. Hoskins ended up on second with one out when the shortstop overthrew first base.

The error set up a big chance for the Phillies - runner on second, down a run with Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto due up. The Red Sox went to hard-throwing Matt Barnes and he struck out both Phillies sluggers to strand the tying run at second.

That was a huge missed chance for the Phils. Devers stroked an RBI double against reliever Ramon Rosso in the bottom of the inning to put the Red Sox back up by two runs.

Come on, Blue!

Who knows what would have happened had the Phillies gotten the leadoff man on base in the top of the eighth inning. Phil Gosselin worked Barnes for what should have been a leadoff walk in that frame, but home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt rang up Gosselin on a pitch that was clearly off the plate. Even the mild-mannered Gosselin took a moment to tell Wendelstedt he blew the call at an important moment of the game.

Not enough early

The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs against Kyle Hart in the top of the first inning. The Phils managed two runs, but it could have been a bigger inning against a rookie left-hander who was able to get off the ropes.

Lineup stuff

Gosselin started at second base against the lefty Hart. He had an RBI single in the first inning. Scott Kingery started in center field. Kyle Garlick was the DH.

Jean Segura missed his second straight game with a hamstring issue.

Up next

The Phillies make a one-day stop in Buffalo on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays are playing their home games in Buffalo, site of their Triple A club.

Spencer Howard (0-1, 7.88) and Vince Velasquez (0-0, 7.88) are the Phillies' scheduled pitchers. The Jays will use right-handers Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.00) and Trent Thornton (0-0, 2.25).

