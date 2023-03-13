Love the Phillies and got lots of time to head to the ballpark this season? For as little as $10 a game you can make sure you catch much of the action at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are offering up the Season Ballpark Pass for 53 weekday home games for just $530. The deal includes a Standing Room Only ticket to every Monday to Friday home game, with the exception of the home opener.

Not looking to commit to all that?

The team is also offering an April Ballpark Pass that gets fans into every April home game (with the exception of Opening Day, April 6, and Opening Night, April 8, against the Cincinnati Reds). That's 11 games for $110. Just be sure to have your Phillies hoodie ready as early season games sometimes can be chilly.

Fans can choose to go to as many or as few games as they want with both the full season and April-only versions of the Ballpark Pass.

"With a Phillies Ballpark Pass, flexibility is at your fingertips," says Phillies.com. "Choose between our April or Season Ballpark Pass and unlock the ability to be at Citizens Bank Park for the games that fit your schedule."

How Does the Ballpark Pass Work?

The National League champions said quantities are limited (only four passes can be purchased at a time), guests must arrive together at the same gate and that seat upgrades could be available on game days.

This is how it works:

"On the day of the game, you will see a barcode for your ticket(s) in the 'Tickets' section of the MLB Ballpark app," the website says. "This barcode will be available two hours prior to first pitch and will allow entry into Citizens Bank Park (please note, your tickets cannot be forwarded or sold)."

The Phillies answer several FAQs on the website.