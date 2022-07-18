citizens bank park

Phillies' Ballpark Getting Massive Scoreboard That's 77% Bigger

A new 77% "PhanaVision" board will be installed at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia

By Philadelphia Business Journal - John George

Citizens Bank Park scoreboard see on Opening Day 2022
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Get ready for a much, much larger main scoreboard at Citizens Bank Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies said Thursday the baseball team will install a new high-dynamic range, or HDR, video board beyond the left field wall in time for the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The "PhanaVision" board will be 77% larger than the current board at the 18-year-old stadium.

The structure will measure 152-feet wide by 86-feet tall, up from 97-feet wide and 76-feet tall. To give a sense of size for the new video board, the team said it will be able to display 516 life-size Phillie Phanatics simultaneously.

“We are adding a significant ‘wow’ factor to the ballpark experience, from the scoreboard’s extraordinary technology to its sheer magnitude” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck.

Philadelphia Business Journal has more on how 190 tons of steel will support the 116,298 pound structure.

