Phillies Avoid Arbitration, Reach Deal With Hector Neris

The deal includes a team option for $7 million in 2021

By Jim Salisbury

Apr 13, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have avoided a salary-arbitration hearing with Hector Neris, settling with the reliever for $4.6 million, according to a league source.

The deal includes a team option for $7 million in 2021, which would have been Neris' final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency. The team option is a $7 million base salary but could rise with escalators.

The settlement with Neris comes days after the Phillies participated in their first arbitration hearing in 12 years, which went in their favor over J.T. Realmuto. 

Neris has a 3.29 ERA in his six seasons with the Phillies and last season set career bests in saves (28), WHIP (1.02) and opponents' batting average (.186). 

The 30-year-old made $1.8 million in 2019. 

