Phillies announce Rob Thomson extension through 2024 season

ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series.

The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024.

Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired Joe Girardi on June 3. The team went 65-46 under Thomson over the remainder of the regular season and made the postseason for the first time since 2011.

The appointment is not a surprise. In recent days, several veteran players, from Bryce Harper to Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto, have endorsed Thomson to remain as skipper beyond this season.

With Thomson at the helm, the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs and will play the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta.

Thomson joined the Phillies as bench coach in 2018. He was recently profiled here.

More to come...