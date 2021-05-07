Phillies' Andrew McCutchen Joins Puppy Dog Pals for Special Episode

McCutchen gets animated for Disney Junior children's show originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Andrew McCutchen is probably the bubbliest, most ebullient personality on the 2021 Phillies roster, so it makes perfect sense that he's been tapped by Disney Junior to voice a character on a special episode of the network's "Puppy Dog Pals" children's series.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

McCutchen, the Phils' left fielder and one of the team's more seasoned vets, is joining Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts for the episode, which premieres May 14.

Entertainment Tonight has a sneak peek at McCutchen and Betts in their voice acting roles, and you won't be surprised to find that McCutchen is a natural at this already. You can watch the clip here.

According to ET, McCutchen recorded his entire part from Citizens Bank Park before a game last season.

McCutchen, who has two children with his wife Maria, sounds legitimately excited to be on Disney Junior:

"I wanted to be part of Puppy Dog Pals because this is something that I've watched ever since my first-born was born. My son loves Puppy Dog Pals. He wants to watch Bingo & Rolly every single day go on their journeys, and this is something that me and my son will be able to share.

"My character is a cool, card-playing dog, and I'm looking forward to telling my son, 'Hey, that's me. That's Dad.'"

That's awesome.

Here's a quick synopsis of the episode, via ET:

"Titled '7th Inning Fetch,' Bob, Bingo and Rolly join Teddy Peppercorn and his granddaughter, Sophie, at the Baseball Hall of Fame. Sophie's excited to meet her favorite player, Markus Bestie (Betts), and get her baseball card autographed, but when the card goes missing, the pups go on a mission to find it."

Don't be surprised if Philadelphia is disproportionately represented in next week's Disney Junior viewership breakdown.