Phillies 7, Rockies 3: A Three-Game Winning Streak for the First Time in ‘22

Even with the temperature stuck in the 40s and a chilly wind gusting, the Phillies’ offense continued to warm Wednesday night. The Phils pounded out 12 hits on their way to a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at wintery Citizens Bank Park.

The Phils are sitting on the first three-game winning streak of the season. All the victories have come against Colorado. The Phils, who had lost four straight series entering this one, will look for a sweep against the Rockies on Thursday afternoon.

In three games against the Rockies, the Phils have banged out 32 hits and scored 25 runs. They are 9-10 on the season.

Starting pitching report

Ranger Suarez was solid in his fourth start of the season. He pitched six innings and gave up seven hits, including a homer, and three runs. He walked one and struck out three. Suarez threw 97 pitches.

Over the last four games, Phillies starting pitchers Aaron Nola, Kyle Gibson, Zach Eflin and Suarez have allowed just six runs over 24 2/3 innings.

Colorado’s Ryan Feltner allowed seven hits, including a homer, and four runs over five innings.

At the plate

The day after swatting a double and a homer out of the No. 9 hole, Odubel Herrera moved to the leadoff spot in place of resting Jean Segura. Herrera homered and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in his first two trips to the plate.

Didi Gregorius, who had two hits and three runs scored in Tuesday night’s win, had another big game with an RBI double, a single and a sacrifice fly.

Bryce Harper tripled in and scored in the third inning and Garrett Stubbs had an RBI triple in the sixth. Harper had three hits.

Harper, who can’t throw because of an elbow strain, has been the Phillies’ DH for 10 games in a row. In that span, he has 15 hits, including four doubles, a triple and two homers.

Bullpen report

Seranthony Dominguez delivered one of the game’s most important performances. He came into a two-run game with two men on base and one out in the seventh and got dangerous Connor Joe to bounce into a double play.

Brad Hand also came up big in a crucial spot. The lefty struck out Ryan McMahon looking to end a bases-loaded threat in the top of the eighth.

Take a rest

J.T. Realmuto, who leads all big-league catchers with 16 starts and 138 innings behind the plate, got the night off. Stubbs started in his place.

Manager Joe Girardi also rested second baseman Segura.

Milestone

Gregorius played his 1,000th career game at shortstop.

Up next

The series concludes on Thursday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game.

Zack Wheeler (0-3, 8.53) pitches for the Phillies against lefty Austin Gomber (1-1, 4.20).

The Phillies open a three-game weekend series against the NL East-leading Mets in New York on Friday night.