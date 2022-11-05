Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Lose World Series to Houston Astros

Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The wait for another World Series championship continues for the Phillies, who lost Saturday to the Houston Astros.

The Phillies were the feel-good story of the season, squeaking into the playoffs through the backdoor and finding themselves with a chance to win their first World Series since 2008, but the Astros showed why they were always the favorites as they closed out the series in Game 6 with a 4-1 win in front of their home crowd.

Philadelphia took the lead in the top of the 6th inning thanks to a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber, but then Jose Alvarado gave up a three-run homer to Yordan Alvarez before the Astros extended their lead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Phillies
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us