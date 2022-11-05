Phillies Lose World Series to Houston Astros

The wait for another World Series championship continues for the Phillies, who lost Saturday to the Houston Astros.

The Phillies were the feel-good story of the season, squeaking into the playoffs through the backdoor and finding themselves with a chance to win their first World Series since 2008, but the Astros showed why they were always the favorites as they closed out the series in Game 6 with a 4-1 win in front of their home crowd.

Philadelphia took the lead in the top of the 6th inning thanks to a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber, but then Jose Alvarado gave up a three-run homer to Yordan Alvarez before the Astros extended their lead.

This is a developing story and will be updated.