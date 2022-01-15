Philadelphia Phillies Sign Latin American Prospects, Including Top Shortstop

Phillies sign Latin American prospects, including top shortstop originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies were active as the window for signing international prospects who have reached the age of 16 opened on Saturday.

The club, as expected, signed Venezuelan shortstop William Bergolla Jr. for $2.2 million.

Bergolla is 17 years old. MLB.com rates him as the fourth-best international prospect while Baseball America rates him No. 8. Bergolla has earned strong scouting grades for his offense and defense. His instincts and baseball IQ also get high marks.

Bergolla's father, William Sr., is a former middle infielder and played briefly in the majors with the Cincinnati Reds in 2005.

The Phils struck deals with several other players and are expected to continue to do so in the days and weeks ahead.

Here are some of the players the Phillies locked up on Day 1 of the international signing period, according to industry sources:

