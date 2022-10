It's no secret that "Dancing On My Own" has become the anthem of the Phillies run to the National League title and the 2022 World Series.

Now, the Philadelphia Orchestra is getting in on the fun, preparing their own rendition of Robyn's original hit ahead of Friday's Game 1.

Take a listen.

