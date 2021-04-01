Opening Day 2021: Bryce Harper Crushes Outfit With Allen Iverson Shoutout

Harper crushes Opening Day outfit with Philly icon shoutout originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bryce Harper's first two seasons in Philadelphia have been excellent on the field and in the batter's box, but it's possible his best performance has actually come in the attire department.

For the third straight year, Harper broke out a delightfully Philadelphia-centric outfit for Opening Day, just crushing the style game as he walks into Citizens Bank Park.

This year Harper opted for a slick silver, red, and blue bomber jacket with Allen Iverson's No. 3 and "Philly" emblazoned on the back. It's just nasty:

And the backwards Sixers statement edition font hat is a nice little shoutout to the best team in the NBA's Eastern Conference, too.

Last year, despite the delayed Opening Day and pandemic-related protocols in place, Harper rocked a sick green suit with Phillie Phanatic images covering the lining of the jacket, an absolutely iconic move.

And in his first Opening Day with the Phillies, Harper wore a Phanatic/Gritty tee that was so popular with fans, it sold out at South Fellini's online store and was near-impossible to get in the days after Harper's Phils debut.

Between his Opening Day looks, and his Phanatic cleats and sweatbands from the last couple seasons, Harper has really nailed the custom Philly-specific clothing.

But he also addressed his penchant for dressing well in the latest episode of the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, and made it clear he doesn't want to be known as just a good player who has sick clothing: https://t.co/DyiRavkflM

"I want to bring a championship back to Philadelphia, because that's what they really want, you know what I'm saying? They don't want the Clearwooder shirts and the cleats, they want the championship. I want to do that."

This guy gets it. The Phillies open the 2021 season Thursday afternoon at home against the Braves.

