One of Joe Girardi’s First Meals in Philly Was Gloriously Gluttonous

Joe Girardi, he's one of us. Right down to the choice of Philadelphia brunch spots.



After a former manager that was all in on the health craze, from coconut oil to pushups on the field, Phillies fans should find their new manager's palate and enjoyment of the finer carbs in life quite refreshing.

In an interview with MLB Network on Monday, Joe Girardi admitted that one of the first places he went out to eat in his new city was Green Eggs Café, a Philadelphia staple. The café, if you're not familiar with it, is the place to find lavish cannoli or cookie dough French toast, red velvet pancakes and things of that sort of gloriously gluttonous nature.

And behold, it appears that the Phillies' new skipper agrees and is all in on Philadelphia's extreme palate. He mentioned he selected the pumpkin bread seasonal French toast, which he claims must have had 10,000 calories in it. (You can hear just how much he enjoyed in the meal in the video above.)

If you're look for photos for reference, here's a post you can drool over from their Instagram page to get a general sense of the absurdity of this meal.





While this may be up for debate, Green Eggs is a delicious and classic spot that has quite a few locations throughout the city now.

No matter what, Philadelphians can all appreciate their new manager's fondness for the finer things in life, including sugar-laden, syrupy brunches. We'd recommend this list to our new guy, if he's really looking to hit all the spots for his stomach (see story).

Girardi said he also hit up Giuseppe and Sons on the 1500 block of Sansom for dinner, so you know he appreciates some quality pasta and bread.

You'll fit in just fine, Joe.

https://twitter.com/liannananners/status/1188912530942349312

Joe, may we interest you in a soft pretzel or cheesesteak next?

