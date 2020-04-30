Mike Trout Makes Awesome Donation to South Jersey Grocery Store Workers

Mike Trout decided to stay in Los Angeles last March instead of leaving the door open to play near his South Jersey home of Millville in a couple years, but he has never stopped showing the area love from afar.

And with baseball, and the country, on hold because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Trout is - unsurprisingly - continuing to support his hometown.

Trout reportedly fed a staff of 90 employees at a Millville grocery store on Thursday, according to the Vineland Daily Journal:

The Millville native and best baseball player on the planet continues to give back to his community, buying pizza and soda for the entire staff at the ShopRite on North 2nd Street in Holly City. [...] The Angels' All-Star outfielder bought enough grub to feed 90 employees at the store on Thursday.

This ShopRite, just 40 miles south of Citizens Bank Park, is the second time this April that Trout went out of his way to help out local essential workers.

Earlier this month, Trout bought lunch for the entire staff at a medical center in Elmer, New Jersey, according to Trout's mother:

@MikeTrout @JessTara @JeffreyTrout From one MVP to the REAL MVPs .....Proud to see @MikeTrout supporting the doctors, nurses, and first responders back home in good old South Jersey ! You guys are the best ! pic.twitter.com/pw5zmIIrEQ — Debbie Trout (@DebbieTrout27) April 16, 2020

This is just another reminder that Trout, the best baseball player alive, is also a really cool guy, and highlights why Phillies fans - outside of the obvious boost on the diamond - were so interested in trying to sign him as a free agent one day.

Trout and the Angels were slated to visit Citizens Bank Park in mid-July, but it's unclear whether Major League Baseball will be able to play its scheduled games as planned. Maybe he'll get here for an Eagles game, if the NFL can play its regular season, and he'll get his traditional hero's welcome.

Subscribe and rate the Phillies Talk podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19 / YouTube

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies