McGillin's to Serve Red Beer to Celebrate Phillies World Series Run

Businesses throughout the area are celebrating the Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series run, including the oldest bar in the city.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House, located on 1310 Drury Street between Chestnut and Sansom and 13th and Juniper, will serve red beer in honor of the Phillies, starting Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“McGillin’s has served green beer (for the Eagles and for St. Patrick’s Day) and blue beer (for Villanova) but in its 162 years, the historic tavern has NEVER served RED BEER -- until today,” a spokesperson wrote.

McGillin’s opened in 1860, making it Philadelphia’s oldest tavern. A spokesperson for the bar pointed out that it’s also 23 years older than the Phillies, which is the oldest continuous same-name, same-city franchise in all of American professional sports.

“By the time the Phillies were born, McGillin’s was already old enough to drink,” the spokesperson joked.

Besides the red beer, McGillin’s will feature the following Phillies-themed food and drink specials throughout the World Series:

*MVP - Meatloaf, Vidalia Onion Rings, Provolone. Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, ranch, Texas toast. $11.99

*The Vet - A South Philly Classic. Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, provolone, tomato, ham, salami, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette. $11.99

*Grandslam - Clear the Bases with this Epic Sampler! Cheesesteak Eggroll, Mozzarella sticks, Buffalo tender bites, Fried Mushrooms. $11.99

*Ring the Bell - Cheesesteak stuffed roasted red pepper, with fried onions, provolone, served over mashed potatoes, homemade tomato sauce. $12.99

*Phillie-tini - Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Pineapple and Cranberry Juice, Shaken & Served in a red-sugar rimmed martini glass. $12

*Phanatic Drop - Two Gingers Irish Whiskey & Apple Pucker Liqueur, dropped in Wyndridge Cider. $9

*Pitchers of Phils RED October Pils. $10.50