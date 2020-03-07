Manny Trillo is Phillies’ 2020 Wall of Fame Inductee

One of the best defensive infielders of his era and in Phillies history will be the team's 2020 Wall of Fame inductee.

The honor this summer goes to four-time All-Star and 1980 champion Manny Trillo.

Trillo goes in as part of the Phillies' 40th anniversary celebration of the 1980 team, the first Phillies team ever to win it all. Trillo will be inducted on Saturday, Aug. 8 prior to the Phillies' 4:05 p.m. game against Gabe Kapler's Giants.

The celebration continues Sunday, Aug. 9 when Phillies legends take the field for Alumni Day. All fans in attendance will receive this Toyota Tug McGraw bobblehead.

Trillo will be the 67th inductee to the Phillies Wall of Fame. During his four seasons with the Phillies (1979-82), he led all National League second basemen in hits (516) and doubles (85). He hit .277 in those four years, winning a pair of Silver Sluggers, and all three of his Gold Glove awards came with the Phillies.

He was one of the smoothest, slickest defenders to ever play second base, and his defense would have been above-average in any era.

"Manny was an integral part of the historic 1980 team and his indelible performance over the years has led him to take his rightful place on the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame," Phillies president Andy MacPhail said in a statement.

Many of Trillo's former teammates - including Bob Boone, Larry Bowa, Warren Brusstar, Marty Bystrom, Hall of Famer Steve Carlton, Larry Christenson, Greg Gross, Sparky Lyle, Greg Luzinski, Garry Maddox, Dickie Noles, Kevin Saucier, Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and Del Unser - are expected to be on hand for the weekend's festivities.

More on the Phillies