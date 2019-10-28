Larry Rothschild a Favorite for Phillies Pitching Coach Job After Being Let Go by Yankees

On the day the Phillies are set to introduce Joe Girardi as their new manager, news out of New York could affect one of their next hires.

Larry Rothschild is out as Yankees pitching coach after nine seasons in the role, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Rothschild instantly becomes a strong candidate for the Phillies pitching coach position on Girardi's staff. He was Girardi's pitching coach in New York for seven seasons and has been in baseball as either a coach or manager for the last 33 consecutive years. He's spent time on the staffs of the Reds, Braves, Marlins, Cubs and Yankees and also managed Tampa Bay from 1998 to 2001.

Asked about Rothschild on Monday afternoon, Girardi praised him for his work when they were together in New York. "Obviously I have close ties to Larry and (GM Matt Klentak and I) will discuss everything," he said of the pitching coach search.

Other potential candidates for the Phillies' pitching coach position include former Reds manager Bryan Price, Phillies assistant pitching coach Dave Lundquist and Phillies minor league pitching coordinator Rafael Chaves.

Price was a pitching coach for 13 seasons (Seattle, Arizona, Cincinnati) before managing the Reds from 2014-18.

Lundquist is coming off his first season as Phillies assistant pitching coach, having been promoted to the role after an impressive three-year run as the Triple A Lehigh Valley IronPigs' pitching coach.

Chaves was a special assistant involved in player personnel prior to joining the Phillies after the 2014 season. He was the Mariners' pitching coach in 2006 and 2007.

