Kyle Schwarber Teamed Up With Wawa to Bring Fans “The Schwarbomb” Ahead of the Phillies' Opener

If you're excited about the Phillies home opener, Wawa has a great way for you to celebrate.

For a limited time only, Wawa has named one of it drinks, "The Schwarbomb," after Phillies' left-fielder Kyle Schwarber.

The familiar drink, which was Wawa's Dragon+ Recharger, has the same ingredients of mango, dragon fruit, energy and immunity boosts.

Customers can pay for any size, iced or frozen, "Schwarbomb" beverage in the Wawa app for a special price of $4.88 as a nod to Schwarber's record-breaking 488-foot homer during the 2022 post-season.

To celebrate the return of baseball season, Wawa will be offering this drink all season long until May 7. Customers can order in-store or through the app from any of its Mid-Atlantic stores, which includes Pa., NJ, Del., Md., Va., and D.C.

Wawa said fans can follow them on social media for a chance to win limited-edition "The Schwarbomb" swag.

This isn't Schwarber's first partnership with Wawa. They partnered in the 2022 post-season with "Schwarberfest," a limited-time discounted price on Shorti and Classic hoagies during the post-season run.