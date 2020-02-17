Joe Girardi Asks Phillies Players to Give Him Their Hearts

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Joe Girardi officially opened his first Phillies spring training camp by telling the players to give him their hearts.

"He knows if he can get our heart, he'll get our best on the field," J.T. Realmuto said.

Both Girardi and managing partner John Middleton stressed that the goal was to play deep into October. The Phillies have not been to the postseason since 2011.

Middleton reminded the players of the passion that Philadelphia fans have and urged them to give back to the fans by playing the game hard and respecting it.

Girardi roamed the fields of Carpenter Complex during the workout. He lightened the mood at the end of a base-running drill by asking a group of players, including Jean Segura, to show off their home run trots.

"Just to have some fun," Girardi said after the workout.

The home-run trot "drill" came with some instructions.

"Make sure you run hard before you know it's out," he told the players. "The big thing is if you run hard to first, there is a great chance it'll be out by then. Then you don't get caught on first base or caught on second base when you should be a base ahead. Just run hard."

Phillies pitchers will begin throwing live batting practice during Tuesday's workout.

