Interesting Names on Phillies’ Minor-League Coaching Staffs

The Phillies announced all of their minor-league coaching staffs for the 2020 season and it includes some interesting names.

Matt Hockenberry, the Phils' ninth-round pick out of Temple in the 2014 draft, enters his second season as Class A Lakewood's pitching coach. It was just five seasons ago that Hockenberry dominated at Lakewood, saving 19 games with a 2.24 ERA. He was unable to sustain that kind of success above the Single A level and quickly shifted to coaching.

Kimera Bartee, one of my favorite baseball names from my childhood, joins the Phillies as a roving baserunning/bunting coordinator. He served a similar role with the Pirates from 2017-19.

Former Phillies reliever Héctor Mercado joins Class A Advanced Clearwater as pitching coach. He had previously been in that position with the Gulf Coast League Phillies East. Mercado appeared in 44 games with the Phils in 2002 and 2003.

Jason Ochart enters his third season as minor-league hitting coordinator for the Phils. Ochart is the Director of Hitting at Driveline Baseball, a company that has become popular in the baseball world and attracted some big names for its data-driven training programs for hitters and pitchers.

Here are all of the staffs for 2020:

Lehigh Valley (AAA)

Gary Jones (manager)

Aaron Fultz (pitching coach)

Darryl Robinson (hitting coach)

Greg Legg (coach)

Mickey Kozack (athletic trainer)

Mike Lidge (strength & conditioning coach)

Reading (AA)

Shawn Williams (manager)

Brad Bergesen (pitching coach)

Tyler Henson (hitting coach)

Nelson Prada (coach)

Kris Terrian (athletic trainer)

Kenny Matanane (strength & conditioning coach)

Clearwater (Class A Advanced)

Pat Borders (manager)

Héctor Mercado (pitching coach)

Chris Heintz (hitting coach)

Mycal Jones (coach)

Steve Torregrossa (athletic trainer)

José Salas (strength & conditioning coach)

Lakewood (Class A)

Chris Adamson (manager)

Matt Hockenberry (pitching coach)

Christian Marrero (hitting coach)

Geoff Jimenez (coach)

Andrew Dodgson (athletic trainer)

Bruce Peditto (strength & conditioning coach)

Williamsport (Class A)

Milver Reyes (manager)

Héctor Berrios (pitching coach)

Joel McKeithan (hitting coach)

Jonathan Prieto (coach)

Raul Perez (athletic trainer)

Holly Hansing (strength & conditioning coach)

Gulf Coast League Phillies East (rookie league)

Roly DeArmas (manager)

Pat Robles (pitching coach)

Rafael DeLima (hitting coach)

Adan Ordonez (coach)

Mac Seibert (coach)

Meaghan Flaherty (athletic trainer)

Orlando Crance (strength & conditioning coach)

GCL Phillies West (rookie league)

Bobby Wernes (manager)

Bruce Billings (pitching coach)

Zack Jones (hitting coach)

Angel Peguero (coach)

Ray Ricker (coach)

Troy Hoffert (athletic trainer)

Vanessa Gomez (strength & conditioning coach)

Dominican Summer League Phillies Red

Waner Santana (manager)

Alex Concepción (pitching coach)

Feliberto Sánchez (assistant pitching coach)

Samuel Hiciano (hitting coach)

Cristino Henríquez (coach)

Jesus Tiamo (coach)

Argelis Pérez (athletic trainer)

Samantha Myers (athletic trainer)

Bernardo Curiel (strength & conditioning coach)

Dominican Summer League Phillies White

Orlando Muñoz (manager/VZ camp coordinator)

Les Straker (pitching coach)

Homy Ovalles (hitting coach)

Felix Castillo (coach)

Silverio Navas (coach)

José Betancourt (athletic trainer)

Keito Homma (athletic training and strength & conditioning liaison)

Manuel Javier (strength & conditioning coach)

Roving Staff/Support Staff

Chris Truby (field coordinator)

Rafael Chaves (director, pitching development)

Travis Hergert (assistant pitching coordinator)

Jason Ochart (hitting coordinator)

Rob Segedin (assistant hitting coordinator)

Andy Abad (outfield coordinator)

Manny Amador (coordinator, DR academy)

Kimera Bartee (baserunning & bunting coordinator)

Marty Malloy (infield coordinator)

Ernie Whitt (catching coordinator)

Mike Hefta (athletic training coordinator)

Alex Plum (minor league physical therapist)

Furey Leva (strength & conditioning coordinator)

Ellen Rice (nutrition coordinator)

Ben Werthan (minor league player information coordinator)

Cesar Ramos (player information assistant)

Carlos Arroyo (roving pitching coach)

Ray Burris (rehab pitching coach)

Max Dutto (hitting consultant)

Hannah Huesman (mental skills coach)

Frances Cardenas (mental skills coach)

Connor Carroll (assistant video coordinator)

Dustin Sleet (assistant video coordinator)

Kiah Villamán (manager, language education and cultural assimilation)