What percentage of baseball players who signed a contract of at least $100 million actually lived up to it?

Take a guess and remember the number you picked.

With J.T. Realmuto's arbitration hearing in the rearview mirror, the conversation shifts to his next contract. Barring some cataclysmic development, Realmuto's next deal will exceed $100 million.

Back in September, I predicted five years, $112.5 million.

Realmuto is expected to seek in the neighborhood of $23 million per season, matching Joe Mauer's record salary for a catcher, over a five- or six-year deal. (Five years at $23 million a pop would be $115 million.)

In general, contracts this large miss more often than they hit. We went back through all the contracts of at least $100 million that were signed through 2017 to put an actual number on it. What is the success rate?

Excluded here are players who signed their contracts in 2018, '19 or '20. Too early to judge. You won't see Bryce Harper or Zack Wheeler below for that reason. The list runs through 2017 and includes 67 players.

A lot of these deals were memorably bad. That's the reality of a gargantuan contract that, for so long in baseball's history, went to a player for past performance more than future projection.

Recall the percentage you picked.

The number is 30%. Yep, 7 out of 10 deals of at least $100 million went south. Some of you might think that sounds high, some low. Here is the full list. A few are arguable.

Yes (20)

Mike Trout (2015-20)

Albert Pujols (2004-10)

Freddie Freeman

Miguel Cabrera (2008-15)

Derek Jeter

Max Scherzer

Clayton Kershaw

Justin Verlander

Felix Hernandez

Todd Helton

Kevin Brown

Buster Posey (?)

CC Sabathia

Carlos Beltran

Matt Holliday

Cole Hamels

Zack Greinke

Jon Lester (?)

Masahiro Tanaka

Manny Ramirez

Posey and Lester underperformed during long portions of their deals but they were also pivotal players on championship teams. Hamels and Holliday are right on the fringe.

No (47)

Kyle Seager

Evan Longoria

Ryan Zimmerman

Ryan Braun

Homer Bailey

Justin Upton

Jose Reyes

Yoenis Cespedes

Dustin Pedroia

Jordan Zimmermann

Ken Griffey Jr.

Cliff Lee

Elvis Andrus

Mike Hampton

CC Sabathia

Josh Hamilton

Ryan Howard

Yu Darvish

Jayson Werth

Vernon Wells

Barry Zito

Matt Cain

Johnny Cueto

Shin-Soo Choo

Alfonso Soriano

Johan Santana

David Wright

Carl Crawford

Eric Hosmer

Jacoby Ellsbury

Adrian Gonzalez

Troy Tulowitzki

Matt Kemp

Chris Davis

Mark Teixeira

Jason Heyward

Joe Mauer

Prince Fielder

David Price

Joey Votto

Jason Giambi

Robinson Cano

Albert Pujols (current deal)

Miguel Cabrera (current deal)

Alex Rodriguez

Giancarlo Stanton

Carlos Lee

Most of these deals were justifiable at the time. Some, like Chris Davis, Homer Bailey, Elvis Andrus and Vernon Wells were viewed immediately with skepticism.

A few - Votto, Teixeira - could go either way. Votto has been productive throughout his Reds career but the power has almost completely disappeared. Would the Reds have paid him $225 million if they knew that he'd miss as many All-Star games as he'd make throughout the deal and that by Year 6 he'd be a .280 singles hitter with a high OBP? He's been really good but this underscores how hard it is to live up to such a deal.

The two catchers above are Posey and Mauer. Posey, by 31, was a shell of himself offensively. This is the risk you run with elite catchers. The wear-and-tear catches up. Mauer didn't deliver either. He played well during his eight-year, $184 million contract but by Year 5, his catching days were over, and a lot of his value was tied to his position.

And as Phillies fans experienced with Cliff Lee and Ryan Howard, unpredictable injuries can ruin the party as well.

The Phillies still have to re-sign Realmuto. They traded their top prospect for him a year ago and he'd be impossible to replace during a win-now period. The Phillies did not trade for Realmuto to have him for two years. They did it to have him for closer to eight years.

Beyond that, Realmuto looks like a solid bet to deliver on his next contract because of his elite defense and an offensive skill set that is among the two or three best at his position. His well-roundedness should make the Phils feel better about the money they have to pay. It's not as if Realmuto's game is all about power, or all about defense, or all about speed, and slippage in one area would sap him of his effectiveness. He is valuable in every phase and that value is only enhanced by his intangibles.

Just don't ignore the precedent above. Three out of 10 is good enough to get you in the Hall of Fame, but it's definitely not a high hit rate when it comes to nine-figure deals.

Subscribe and rate Phillies Talk:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19 / YouTube

More on the Phillies